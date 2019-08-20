Police: Shoplifter’s Gun Jams When He Tries Shooting at Folsom Officers

FOLSOM — Police say a suspected shoplifter’s gun jammed when he tried shooting at officers Tuesday afternoon at a Folsom business.

The Folsom Police Department says 29-year-old Jason Knapp was being uncooperative with a loss prevention employee after he tried stealing from a Riley Street business.

When Folsom officers got to the scene, police say Knapp began fighting with them.

At one point during the struggle, Knapp pulled out a gun and tried firing it at the officers and the loss prevention employee, according to the police department. Instead, the gun jammed and officers wrestled it away from him.

Police used a stun gun against Knapp and took him into custody.

Half a pound of cocaine and two additional loaded guns were later found in the suspect’s car.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both the officers and Knapp sustained minor injuries in the struggle.