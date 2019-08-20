Sacramento Man Accused of Leaving Bomb Threat Voicemail for Elk Grove Dealership

SACRAMENTO — Detectives arrested a Sacramento man Tuesday who they say threatened to bomb an Elk Grove car dealership.

The police department reports Erik Schiecke called Elk Grove Ford and left the threatening voicemail sometime between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday morning, employees at the dealership were evacuated as officers searched the building. Nothing suspicious was found, according to Elk Grove police.

Detectives were able to tie Schiecke to the bomb threat and arrested the 40-year-old Tuesday at his Sacramento home. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.