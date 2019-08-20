Sacramento Police Make Two Arrests Using Bait Equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATOMAS -- Local police are using bait to lure criminals and neighbors say the active police work has been desperately needed.

People who work in the area of North Freeway Boulevard and Promenade Circle in Natomas have noticed a troubling trend -- thieves keep breaking into cars.

"It's ridiculous how much it happens," said J.C. Arreola, who works in Natomas.

Sacramento police have also taken notice.

Monday, they planted a car in the area containing bait equipment.

“At this time, we're not revealing what it is to not compromise this specific investigation," said Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler.

Bait equipment is something that looks enticing for a thief to steal but is actually police property equipped with a GPS device, according to Sgt. Chandler.

"So, that allows our dispatch center to track the equipment and then provide that information to our officers to locate that equipment and who has the equipment," Chandler explained.

Monday afternoon, somebody took the bait and it led to two arrests.

Police told FOX40 they traced the signal to a white Jaguar and they caught up with it but the driver fled from officers.

A police helicopter was able to follow the car to a Natomas apartment complex, where they say the driver got into a white van.

Police on the ground conducted a traffic stop on the van and arrested two men inside.

Cyrus Ashford, 24, was arrested for accessory after the fact and a probation violation.

Police say 24-year-old Kendrick West was the driver of the Jaguar. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property, felony evading and violating the terms of post-release community supervision.

"It's important for our community to know that it is a priority for us to look at innovative ways of policing and also to deter crime in our city,” Chandler said.

Back at the shopping center, employees were hoping the arrests and the bait program put a stop to the break-ins.

"It just kept on happening and happening and happening and, I mean, the security can only do so much," Arreola told FOX40.

But it's also a reminder for all of us to take common-sense precautions when leaving our cars anywhere.

"Just be careful and don't leave your stuff around," said Tom Vue, who works in the area.