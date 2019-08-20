Small Plane With 2 Aboard Crashes in Ocean Near Half Moon Bay

Posted 7:40 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41PM, August 20, 2019

HALF MOON BAY (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in the ocean south of San Francisco but two people aboard got out of the aircraft before it sank.

There’s no immediate word on their conditions.

Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza went down shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

It landed in Half Moon Bay about four miles off the coast and not far from the Half Moon Bay Airport.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it’s responding to the area.

There’s no word yet on what caused the plane to crash.

This story is developing.

