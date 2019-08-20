Suspect, Passenger Hospitalized after High-Speed Chase Leads to Multi-Vehicle Crash in Stockton

STOCKTON — Two people, including a suspect, were injured Tuesday when a police pursuit ended in a major crash in Stockton.

Investigators say an officer was patrolling near the Crosstown Freeway and noticed the driver of the Nissan breaking the law.

When the officer tried to stop the driver, investigators say the driver took off speeding.

The chase went through some city streets and, ultimately, onto Highway 99, where a CHP aircraft was assisting in the pursuit.

However, the high-speed chase ended when the suspect neared East Hammer Lane.

“The vehicle exited Hammer Lane. At that point, a CHP supervisor canceled the pursuit, lights were deactivated, but the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed westbound,” said Officer Ruben Jones.

Officer Jones said the driver collided with a white BMW. The force was so great it knocked the engine out of the car.

DEVELOPING: The two suspects who were in this flipped over, badly damaged gold Nissan are now in the hospital with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton. Now, a major crash investigation is taking place on Hammer Lane near Maranatha Drive in Stockton. pic.twitter.com/Nr7KYZa08b — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) August 20, 2019

The debris also caused damage to a third car, a red Chevrolet Cruze.

The suspect’s car flipped over and the two people inside were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Officer Jones said the driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries and the person in the Chevrolet was not injured.

East Hammer Lane will remain closed for some time as officers investigate the scene.

The suspect collided w/ a white BMW, the force so great, the engine was knocked out. The debris hit another car, a red chevy Cruze. The driver of the white BMW has minor injuries, the person inside the cruze sustained no injuries, according to the CHP. pic.twitter.com/3p5iPMMunJ — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) August 20, 2019

38.021057 -121.264209