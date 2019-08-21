16-Year-Old Arrested for Making Terrorist Threats in Butte County Via Snapchat

BUTTE COUNTY — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old teen for making terrorist threats against Las Plumas High School in Oroville.

Around 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a Snapchat video of a person showing a hunting style rifle with a scope, an MP40 submachine gun and a semiautomatic pistol lying on a bed.

The photo caption read, “Shit if you go to Lp better get ready to jet #schoolshooter.”

The person in the video was identified as a former Las Plumas student.

When authorities made contact with that person, he told deputies that the weapons were all BB and pellet guns.

He told deputies that he had sent the video to a 16-year-old Las Plumas student. But his video did not include the threatening caption.

When deputies made contact with the 16-year-old student, he admitted to adding the threatening caption to the original video and posting it to Snapchat as a joke.

He told deputies he had no intentions of carrying out any acts of violence and was remorseful about his actions.

The student was arrested for making terrorist threats without incident and booked at Butte County Juvenile Hall.

Although authorities do not believe there is any threat to any local students stemming from this video, BCSO resource deputies will be on campus to alleviate concerns.