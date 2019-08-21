A Look Inside Virtue Juice Bar

Posted 11:03 AM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, August 21, 2019

Gary is out in Vacaville getting a look inside Virtue Juice Bar.

Virtue Juice Bar is a cross between a fast-casual restaurant and a wellness resource center. We are passionate about how we fuel our bodies and want to share this with our community.

We are actively creating a culture of health, inclusion, creativity, and personal excellence. Virtue is the perfect pick-me-up spot for locals as well as travelers bustling up and down the I-80 corridor. We want to serve you, and would like to offer you a new experience in the juice industry.

Grand Opening Event:
Virtue Juice Bar- 1670 E Monte Vista Ave #102, Vacaville, CA 95687
Saturday, Aug 24
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.