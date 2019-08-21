Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out in Vacaville getting a look inside Virtue Juice Bar.

Virtue Juice Bar is a cross between a fast-casual restaurant and a wellness resource center. We are passionate about how we fuel our bodies and want to share this with our community.

We are actively creating a culture of health, inclusion, creativity, and personal excellence. Virtue is the perfect pick-me-up spot for locals as well as travelers bustling up and down the I-80 corridor. We want to serve you, and would like to offer you a new experience in the juice industry.

Grand Opening Event:

Virtue Juice Bar- 1670 E Monte Vista Ave #102, Vacaville, CA 95687

Saturday, Aug 24

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.