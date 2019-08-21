Simone is talking with Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Tactical Commander Lieutenant Todd Henry and Deputy Joe Gordon about what the department is doing to educate the public about active shooter situations.
Active Shooter Preparedness Series
-
Agencies Participate in Active Shooter Training at Toyota Amphitheater
-
Knowing What To Do in the Event of an Active Shooter
-
‘It’s Always on Our Mind’: Sheriff’s Office Says It’s Prepared for Active Shooter Situations
-
Masked Gunman Killed in Shootout at Dallas Courthouse
-
How to Apply a Tourniquet
-
-
Sacramento Police Officer Killed by Active Shooter in North Sacramento; Suspect is in Police Custody
-
Man Accused of Shooting 6 Philadelphia Police Officers ‘Should Not Have Been on the Streets,’ DA Says
-
5 Dead, 2 Injured in Residential Shootings in Wisconsin
-
Hundreds Attend Candlelight Vigil One Week after Officer O’Sullivan’s Death
-
Motorcycles Backfiring Mistaken for an Active Shooter in Times Square
-
-
A Walmart Employee and a Customer Helped 140 People Escape from the El Paso Shooting
-
The El Paso Shooter Faces the Death Penalty in a ‘Domestic Terrorism’ Case
-
Suspect at Large after Shooting at Southern California Mall Wounds 1 Person