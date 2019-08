ALAMEDA COUNTY — Cal Fire says a grass fire burning west of Tracy near Interstate 580 has been stopped.

The Patterson Fire, which started near Patterson Pass and North Midway roads, was 139 acres by Wednesday night.

#PattersonFire [final] on Patterson Pass Road near Tracy in (Alameda County) is contained at 139 acres. Firefighters will be at scene mopping up for a few hours. If you are in the area please watch out for firefighters in or near the roadway. — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 22, 2019

The California Highway Patrol reports the interstate is open but traffic is slow through the area, so drivers should use caution and watch out for firefighters.

Cal Fire reports the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

This story is developing.

37.714905 -121.558897