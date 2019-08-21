2 Drivers Killed in Fiery Crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY — Two drivers died in a fiery crash that has blocked a portion of northbound Highway 99 in Sutter County.

Caltrans reports the major two-vehicle crash has led to the closure of the right-hand lane just south of Garden Highway in Nicolaus.

California Highway Patrol Officer Dave Hernandez tells FOX40 a Chevrolet pickup truck was heading south on the highway when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the northbound lanes and broadsided an SUV.

The dark-colored SUV came to a stop on the side of the roadway while the pickup truck ran into the shoulder and burst into flames, igniting a brush fire that consumed the truck.

It is unknown when the highway closure will be lifted.

This story is developing.

UPDATE: @ChpYuba just confirmed the solo drivers in each of the cars involved in this crash….have died. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ORJ5rqH1qn — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) August 22, 2019

38.896755 -121.581821