2 Drivers Killed in Fiery Crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY — Two drivers died in a fiery crash that has blocked a portion of northbound Highway 99 in Sutter County.
Caltrans reports the major two-vehicle crash has led to the closure of the right-hand lane just south of Garden Highway in Nicolaus.
California Highway Patrol Officer Dave Hernandez tells FOX40 a Chevrolet pickup truck was heading south on the highway when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the northbound lanes and broadsided an SUV.
The dark-colored SUV came to a stop on the side of the roadway while the pickup truck ran into the shoulder and burst into flames, igniting a brush fire that consumed the truck.
It is unknown when the highway closure will be lifted.
This story is developing.