Missing Man’s Body Found in San Joaquin River; Death Investigated as Suspicious

MERCED COUNTY — A man who had been missing for eight days was found dead Tuesday morning in the San Joaquin River.

Around 3:30 a.m., a Merced County deputy found an abandoned, unlocked vehicle in the Fremont Ford and Green Valley Grasslands State Park parking lot along Highway 140, according to the sheriff’s office.

A license plate search revealed the car belonged to 27-year-old Isamar Iglesias, who had been reported missing eight days prior through the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and a K-9 searched the area for the driver of the vehicle but were unable to find anyone nearby.

Around four hours later, a water rescue team was searching the San Joaquin River when they found Iglesias’ body less than half a mile away from the parks boat ramp in shallow water.

His death is being investigated as suspicious in nature, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information about Iglesias’ disappearance or cause of death, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office investigations bureau at 209-385-7472.