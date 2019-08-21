See K-von Live!

Posted 2:49 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 02:46PM, August 21, 2019


K-von is the most famous ½ Persian Comedian in the world. 

He wrote a hilarious book about his culture and how he got into comedy called “Once You Go Persian”. 
(Available on Amazon, Audible, or come get a signed copy this Sunday.)

K-von comes to the “Punch Line” in Sacramento on Aug 25th for a comedy show + book signing.  You are invited. 

Buy 1 get 1 free for the 1st 40 to find K-Von on Instagram, Facebook, or through his website and mention FOX40.

Visit www.Kvon.tv or Youtube.com/KVonComedy for more comedy clips!

More info:
K-von
August 25th @7:30pm
Punch Line Sacramento
K-vonComedy.com
Social Media: @KVonComedy

