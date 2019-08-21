× Small Plane Crashes, Sparks Small Fire in Oroville; No Injuries Reported

OROVILLE — A small plane crashed Wednesday at the Oroville Airport, sparking a small grass fire, officials said.

The FAA reports there were 10 people on board when the Cessna Citation, for unknown reasons, aborted takeoff just before noon.

No injuries were reported, but the fire closed Highway 162 in the area for a short time.

Photos posted by the California Highway Patrol show a mangled plane that appeared to have broken into two pieces.

SR162 is still closed due to downed aircraft. Fire is mostly mitigated but awaiting additional resources to ensure the smoldering aircraft is deemed out and no longer a threat. pic.twitter.com/EaHGBYpao6 — CHP Oroville (@CHP_Oroville) August 21, 2019

The plane was supposed to be flying from Oroville to Portland, Oregon.

This is a developing story.