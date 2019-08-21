Small Plane Crashes, Sparks Small Fire in Oroville; No Injuries Reported

Posted 1:03 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:48PM, August 21, 2019

Courtesy: CHP Oroville

OROVILLE — A small plane crashed Wednesday at the Oroville Airport, sparking a small grass fire, officials said.

The FAA reports there were 10 people on board when the Cessna Citation, for unknown reasons, aborted takeoff just before noon.

No injuries were reported, but the fire closed Highway 162 in the area for a short time.

Photos posted by the California Highway Patrol show a mangled plane that appeared to have broken into two pieces.

The plane was supposed to be flying from Oroville to Portland, Oregon.

This is a developing story.

