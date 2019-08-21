Southern California Mother Left Suicide Notes Indicating Plan to Kill Her 2 Daughters First, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- A mother found unresponsive in the same Ontario home where the bodies of her two daughters were discovered Tuesday afternoon left a pair of suicide notes indicating her plans to kill them and then herself, police said during a news conference Wednesday.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the mother, who has not been identified, is in stable condition at a local hospital following her apparent suicide attempt. She remains unresponsive and has not given a statement to investigators, Ontario Police Department Sgt. Bill Russell said.

Because she is still receiving treatment and has not talked, the mother has not been arrested or charged at this point, Russell said. “Her ability to talk or comprehend is still undetermined,” he said.

The girls’ father, who had seen his 14-year-old and 4-month-old daughters before leaving for work Tuesday morning, discovered their bodies inside the home's garage when he returned later in the afternoon.

The father called police and has been cooperative with investigators despite being distraught. “He’s lost everything at this point,” Russell said.

Investigators found a pair of suicide notes indicating the mother’s intention to kill the children and then herself, Russell said.

One of the notes was found in the garage and the other was inside the home. Russell did not give details on what was written in the notes but said both indicated the same intent.

“Right now, what we can tell you is that the children were intentionally killed. It appears as though the mother is the one responsible for that act,” Russell said.

The mother was named as the lone suspect in the homicides, the Police Department stated in a news release.

Investigators have not determined what caused the girls' deaths, but have ruled out carbon monoxide or any type of noxious fumes.

“We do know that there was a struggle at the scene, which may have played a factor in the deaths,” Russell said. “There were visible injuries on the children."

The mother, father and two girls all lived together at the home in the 500 block of East Tam O'Shanter Street. They were the only members of the household, Russell said.

The 14-year-old victim was described by Russell as a special needs child, but the nature of her disability was unclear.

Investigators believe the mother had been dealing with depression prior to the incident.