Two Injured in Ceres House Fire That Spread to Second Home

Posted 5:58 AM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57AM, August 21, 2019

CERES — Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to a house fire on Strawberry Drive in Ceres.

When they arrived to the scene, the fire had spread to a second home and a third home was threatened.

Two people at the scene needed immediate attention due to smoke inhalation.

The fire is now under control. Crews remain at the scene putting out flames inside the first home.

The second home had moderate damage to its exterior; the third home had no damage.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.

