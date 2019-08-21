Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down in its 20th Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- A thousand veterans are expected to come through Riverfront Park in Marysville this week for the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down, an event providing free medical, dental and social services.

The idea was not just providing those services, but bringing those services to an accessible environment.

"When you got a working schedule it’s very hard to fit everything in and this makes it commonplace," veteran Byron Wilson said.

This is the 20th year of the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down event, made possible by fundraising and volunteers. Some of those volunteers, like Chief Master Sgt. Michael Haywood, currently serve at Beal Air Force Base.

"For us to know there are veterans out there that aren't getting services and have needs, we do everything we can to support them just as we would want somebody someday to support us," Haywood said.

Organizers predicted the need at the event to be greater this year in the wake of the Camp Fire that devastated nearby Butte County. But organizer Mike Nichols says disaster or no, there is an ongoing need to make sure veterans know what they are due.

"You're looking at veterans and the only thing they’re saying is, 'OK, I get a GI Bill so I can go to school. I get a VA loan, I can buy a house,'" Nichols said. "And they never look at the other 200 pages in the book of the benefits that are there for them."

The Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down event continues Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Marysville.