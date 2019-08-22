Mountain Fire in Shasta County Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

SHASTA COUNTY — Fire crews are battling a fire in Shasta County near Redding.

The Mountain Fire, located at Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, has grown to 600 acres.

Road closures include:

  • Highway 299 East at Old Oregon Trail
  • Highway 299 West at Deschutes Road
  • Northbound Old Oregon Trail

Mandatory Evacuation have been ordered for: 

  • Shasta College
  • Jones Valley and Bella Vista area residents

Crosspoint Community Church on Hartnell Road is currently being used as an evacuation center.

