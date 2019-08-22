Mountain Fire in Shasta County Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

SHASTA COUNTY — Fire crews are battling a fire in Shasta County near Redding.

The Mountain Fire, located at Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, has grown to 600 acres.

#MountainFire – Updated road closures

Old Oregon Trail northbound Shasta College Campus is closed evacuate to Crosspointe Community Church 2960 Hartnell Road Redding — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) August 22, 2019

Road closures include:

Highway 299 East at Old Oregon Trail

Highway 299 West at Deschutes Road

Northbound Old Oregon Trail

Mandatory Evacuation have been ordered for:

Shasta College

Jones Valley and Bella Vista area residents

Crosspoint Community Church on Hartnell Road is currently being used as an evacuation center.

#MountainFire Evacuation Center moved to Crosspointe community Church located at 2960 Hartnell Rd., Redding, CA https://t.co/aYOpz7K6fG — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) August 22, 2019