Mountain Fire in Shasta County Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

SHASTA COUNTY — Fire crews are battling a fire in Shasta County near Redding.
The Mountain Fire, located at Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, has grown to 600 acres.
Road closures include:
- Highway 299 East at Old Oregon Trail
- Highway 299 West at Deschutes Road
- Northbound Old Oregon Trail
Mandatory Evacuation have been ordered for:
- Shasta College
- Jones Valley and Bella Vista area residents
Crosspoint Community Church on Hartnell Road is currently being used as an evacuation center.
40.790886 -121.847449