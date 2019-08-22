Authorities Investigating Sacramento County Shooting Involving Drug Enforcement Administration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Authorities are on the scene of shooting involving the Drug Enforcement Administration in Sacramento County .

The shooting happened near 9600 Palm Grove Drive in Rancho Cordova around 6:30 a.m. when officers were executing a federal search warrant with the assistance of U.S. Marshals.

The suspect was transported to UC Davis hospital for treatment.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the shooting to occur.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office will be the investigating agency.

