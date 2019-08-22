CSU Stanislaus Satellite Campus in Stockton Could Expand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A proposal to expand the CSU Stanislaus satellite campus in Stockton by adding a new, 116,000 square-foot building could help ease the strain the campus is currently feeling.

Plans for the building include more classrooms, labs and faculty offices, along with a bookstore and fitness center.

"Right now we have a tough problem with too many students and not enough teachers and too many students and not enough class times to work with our schedules," graduating senior Maliah Watson said.

CSU Stanislaus Vice President Doctor Darrell Haydon says it's an issue that will be addressed if the university's proposal for a new building goes forward.

"We’re going to be adding more services, more programs, more people dedicated to our Stockton campus," Haydon said.

The $123 million project aims to give Stockton students the full campus experience.

"Making it easier for students to be able to talk to their faculty, get books and supplies that they need, I think it’s fantastic," graduating senior Anthony Ownes said. "And then to be able to have like a mini health center or gym that would be great."

The new building wouldn’t be completed until 2025 or 2026 if approved.