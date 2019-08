SACRAMENTO — Metro Fire is responding to a reported light rail train derailment at Marconi Avenue and Roseville Road in Sacramento, near the Haggin Oaks Golf Course.

Sacramento fire is on scene of what is being described as a train derailment west of the Winter Street light rail station. Total of 22 patients being reported. 2 with moderate injuries/ 20 walking wounded. 15 ambulances on scene for transport. pic.twitter.com/sGX93CnqB2 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 23, 2019

The Sacramento Fire Department says 22 people were hurt. Two people were said to have moderate injuries and 20 were described as “walking wounded.” Fifteen ambulances responded to the scene.

It was unknown what caused the derailment.

This is a developing story.