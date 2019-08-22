Week 0 of High School Football with the Stockton Record

Pittsburg at St. Mary's: The Rams begin yet another tough preseason schedule at home against Pittsburg, the team that started their four-game losing streak to start the 2018 season.

Chavez at Mountain House: It's an interesting Week 0 matchup between a couple of playoff hopefuls. Mountain House made its first postseason in program history last season, while Chavez missed the playoffs despite going 7-3.

Vanden at Edison: The Vikings start something they haven't done in four decades: a season as defending league champions. As Edison tries to repeat, all eyes will be on phenom Raleek Brown to see what the sophomore does for an encore to his incredible freshman season.