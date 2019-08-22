Week 0 of High School Football with the Stockton Record

Posted 12:48 PM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48PM, August 22, 2019

Nick Woodard from The Record visits to talk about his favorite matchups for Week 0 of high school football.

Pittsburg at St. Mary's: The Rams begin yet another tough preseason schedule at home against Pittsburg, the team that started their four-game losing streak to start the 2018 season.

Chavez at Mountain House: It's an interesting Week 0 matchup between a couple of playoff hopefuls. Mountain House made its first postseason in program history last season, while Chavez missed the playoffs despite going 7-3.

Vanden at Edison: The Vikings start something they haven't done in four decades: a season as defending league champions. As Edison tries to repeat, all eyes will be on phenom Raleek Brown to see what the sophomore does for an encore to his incredible freshman season.

Read more of Woodard's preps coverage for The Record here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.