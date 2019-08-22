Shock, Anger after Racist Message Circulates at Rio Americano High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Parents, students and staff say they were shocked to see a racist post circulating online and at Rio Americano High School just one week into the school year.

"They need to be held accountable," mother Levias Taylor said. "It's sick to do something like that."

Taylor has two kids, a freshman and a senior, attending Rio Americano. She says she found out from her son on Thursday that someone in school sent him the message to his phone.

"He was advised that it was airdropped in third period," she said.

The message was racist toward black students, Taylor said.

"He was extremely frustrated, irritated," Taylor said. "He's a senior, he plays football there, a great kid, who happens to be a black kid."

The message was made to look like a post on Rio Americano's actual website.

"We're really hurt by this language that’s out there like it’s coming from the school and it’s not," San Juan Unified School District spokesman Raj Rai said. "An image that looks like the real Rio Americano website, with some really racist language."

Rai says the image was never actually on their website.

"We also did a search of the last 72 hours of the Rio Americano website - each and every update just to make sure it wasn’t related to this.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating, Rai said, and the district plans to address the post with students at an upcoming school event.

Meanwhile, Taylor says she just wants whoever is responsible to be held accountable.

"These children who have done this, they need to be held accountable," she said. "With so many different things going on mass shootings at schools, its a concern."