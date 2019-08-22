Police Have Arrested a Co-Worker in the Death of Retired Cal State Fullerton Administrator

Police have arrested a co-worker in the fatal stabbing of a retired California State University Fullerton administrator, police said Thursday.

Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, a former budget director at the university, was found Monday in a car in a campus parking lot. Chan had retired as a budget director in 2017 and recently returned to work as a consultant in the international student affairs office.

Fullerton police detectives arrested Chuyen Vo, 51, on Wednesday night at his Huntington Beach residence, Police Chief Robert Dunn told reporters.

“Fullerton police detectives believe based on their investigation that Vo acted alone during the planning and commission of this murder,” Dunn said.

He added: “We now know that Vo and Chan were co-workers.”

Dunn said authorities cannot comment specifically on their work relationship. He said authorities are working to understand Vo’s motive.

Fullerton police on Tuesday released a sketch and video of a suspect who apparently sought Chan and stabbed him to death, according to the authorities.

The surveillance video showed the suspect running near the crime scene and leaving a parking lot in a black 4-door sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows believed to be a newer model BMW X6.

Police believe Chan’s assailant left a backpack holding an incendiary device and items that could be used for an abduction beneath the car, authorities said. The backpack also had a knife, which was not used in the stabbing, along with zip ties, wigs and other disguise materials, police said.