With California’s Primary Moved Up, Experts Say to Expect to See More Candidates Visit

SACRAMENTO — California has moved its primary up from June to March in 2020.

According to political consultants, that earlier voting date means more campaigns will be stepping up their efforts to get out the vote on the ground.

Bernie Sanders stopped in Northern California on Thursday — first in Butte County for an event in Chico and to tour the Camp Fire burn area, and then Cesar Chavez Park in Sacramento for a campaign rally.

Sanders is so far the first primary candidate to stop in Sacramento in the 2020 campaign.

“But I think this year with the way the delegates are going and the sheer number of candidates, I think it’s important that candidates get here early,” democratic political consultant Ed Emerson said.

He says in order to win California, candidates have to do more than just focus on Los Angeles.

“The thing about LA is when you go down there you just disappear,” Emerson said. “Northern California is great for rallies, a great way to win California.”