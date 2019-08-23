Go
ICYMI
Posted 1:06 PM, August 23, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:56PM, August 23, 2019
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
In Case You Missed It!
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
