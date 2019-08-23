Kings, NBA Clear Coach Luke Walton of Sexual Assault Allegations

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings and the NBA announced that based on the available evidence, there is not a sufficient basis to support the sexual allegations made against coach Luke Walton.

In April, the Sacramento Kings’ new head coach Walton, was accused of sexually assaulting a former Los Angeles sports reporter Kelli Tennant.

Tennant filed a lawsuit and held a press conference describing her claims of sexual assault, verbal and physical harassment, and unwanted physical contact.

She said the incidents with Walton happened over a three-year period.

The Kings said their investigation included interviews with more than 20 people, including Walton. Tennant did not speak with their investigators.