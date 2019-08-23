Kings, NBA Clear Coach Luke Walton of Sexual Assault Allegations

Posted 12:33 PM, August 23, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings and the NBA announced that based on the available evidence, there is not a sufficient basis to support the sexual allegations made against coach Luke Walton.

In April, the Sacramento Kings’ new head coach Walton, was accused of sexually assaulting a former Los Angeles sports reporter Kelli Tennant.

Tennant filed a lawsuit and held a press conference describing her claims of sexual assault, verbal and physical harassment, and unwanted physical contact.

She said the incidents with Walton happened over a three-year period.

The Kings said their investigation included interviews with more than 20 people, including Walton. Tennant did not speak with their investigators.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.