Manteca Approves Food Trucks for Library Park, but Some Neighbors Have Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- The Manteca City Council has approved a pilot program that would allow food trucks to cook and sell in an outdoor food court-type environment.

The kind of atmosphere Modesto's food truck court has cultivated is what Manteca City Councilman Gary Singh says he envisions for his city.

"Just bring that whole family environment to the family city here in Library Park," Sigh said.

Singh's idea to allow food trucks to park and serve at Library Park got the full support of the city council this week.

"Very centrally located, we’ve spent a lot of money on this park in doing a lot of the different amenities," Singh said.

Library Park comes with tables, bathrooms and a playground -- but it also comes with some concerns for some families.

Mary Perez says she loves the idea of having food trucks, but is worried about the current state of the park.

"A lot of homeless people, a lot of drug activity I’ve been seeing," she said. “If they would just clean up around here and keep the homeless away, it would be all right to keep the food truck here.”

Singh says the city will work to ensure the park is clean and safe before it turns into a dining facility.