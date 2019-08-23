Raley Field to be Renamed Sutter Health Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- The ballpark the Sacramento River Cats have called home for 20 years is getting a new name.

Raley Field will soon be called Sutter Health Park.

Six thousand Sutter Health employees and their families thought their company had just invited them out to a night of free food and games for the kids and were surprised to learn that their local minor league team will be part of their team too.

Taking over as named sponsor of this beloved West Sacramento field, Sutter Health plans a deep investment in the community.

"We're bringing back baseball and softball field makeovers and we're promoting mental health awareness for the youth in our region," Sutter Health CEO James Conforti said.

The Raley and Teel families who made it possible for minor league baseball to have a home in West Sacramento aren't abandoning their support for this part of West Sacramento. They're just moving efforts a little to the east.

"We're gonna work on the River One project on the river and that's gonna give our family great pleasure to see my grandfather come to fruition with beautiful condominiums and hotel facing the capital of Sacramento," Raley's CEO Mike Teel said.

The name change takes effect after the 2019 season.

"This represents the future of our region the future of our riverfront and a great partnership between two great companies," West Sacramento Mayor Chris Cabaldon.

"And I would say exactly how seamless the transition is between two great partners," Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg added. "It shows that Sacramento, Greater Sacramento, is vibrant."