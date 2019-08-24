A Trot to Pay Tribute: Hundreds Gather on Horseback to Honor Fallen Officer Tara O’Sullivan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Horse lovers from across California gathered Saturday to show support for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan.

“Cowboy’s Honor ride comes to town and rides to honor when a town has a police officer murdered in the line of duty," event organizer Norman Nather explained.

Roughly 300 horses sauntered through the streets Saturday in remembrance of officer O’Sullivan.

The 26-year-old officer was shot and killed in June while helping a victim of domestic violence gather her belongings.

“It just shows them some love and support," Nather said.

It's the fifth ride Nather has organized to honor a fallen officer in our area. His first was back in 2016 after Deputy Dennis Wallace was killed in the line of duty.

“We were getting police officers murdered all over the country. And it just, nobody had a voice in support of them that was loud enough. And I thought, let’s give them a voice," Nather said.

This was a voice heard loud and clear by Sacramento Police Officer Alexis Grove.

“It was an honor to have everyone come out and support not just Tara but the entire police department, and all fallen officers," Grove said. "I know her family feels the support with all the events hosted in her honor.”

They're also hoping this show of support would make Officer O’Sullivan proud too.

“I was told that she has a big heart for one of the horses particularly, which acted as a riderless horse today so I think she would be honored to see that horse," Grove said.

Nather, who is from Livermore, pledges to do a ride like this for any officer killed within 100 miles of his home.

“It’s a senseless tragedy," Nather said. "But I know she’s up there looking down on us and saying, ‘that’s cool.’”