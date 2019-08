High school football is back!

In case you missed this week’s Final Quarter, check out all of our highlights below.

Part One: Center at Rio Linda, Bear Creek at Roseville, Hughson at Stagg, Pleasant Grove at Kennedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Part Two: Davis at Grant, Inderkum at Elk Grove, Monterey Trail at Sheldon, Rodriguez at Oakmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Part Three: Casa Roble at Bella Vista (Friday Night Fan Favorite!), Linden at Franklin-Stockton, Valley at Laguna Creek