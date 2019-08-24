Hit-and-Run Victim Critically Injured; Sacramento Police Searching for Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A person crossing the road along North 16th Street and McCormack Avenue in Sacramento Saturday was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.

Witnesses said they saw the car drive through North 16th Street and circle back around and that’s when the driver struck the pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

"It’s sad I hope the best for the man," Jimmy Crawley said.

The incident happening just before 2 p.m. as multiple bystanders watched it all unfold.

“You could see it point blank," Crawley said.

The victim, who’s identity has not yet been released, has been seen in the area before, according to witnesses.

“I’ve seen him a lot," Crawley said. "He used to hang out down on the corner over here all the time.”

Sacramento Police temporarily closed down N. 16th Street as they spent the afternoon canvassing the area, looking for any clues to explain what went wrong.

“The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene prior to our officers arriving, so we’re treating this as a hit-and-run," officer Marcus Basquez said.

Police said at last check the pedestrian is in critical condition.

They're asking anyone in the area at the time of the crash to come forward with information — to help investigators track down the person responsible.