Popular Cannabis Website Weedmaps to No Longer Advertise Black Market Businesses

SACRAMENTO -- Many cannabis businesses marketing their products at the Tree Harvest Festival at Cal Expo this weekend reacted positively towards a recent announcement by Weedmaps.

Weedmaps, a major online cannabis marketplace and pot distributor, said they will no longer let black market businesses advertise on its site.

“I want to say about 90% of our customer base finds out about us through Weedmaps, its huge,” Rob Draper said.

Rob Draper and his brother David Draper own High Grade Farms in Sacramento and Hollywood High Grade in Los Angeles.

The pair said the latest announcement is way overdue.

“For us it’s great because we spend a lot of money on taxes and being compliant," Rob Draper said. "In Los Angeles there are a lot of illegal operators, so it’s really hard for us to compete.”

Lori Ajax with the Bureau of Cannabis Control issued a statement in part - saying:

"Yesterday’s announcement by Weedmaps is a step forward for the legal California cannabis industry, which will aid consumers in identifying licensed cannabis businesses when looking to purchase safe cannabis. “

She went on to say that the bureau is continuing enforcement activities against businesses not complying with cannabis advertising laws.

As legal cannabis businesses continue marketing their products at events like the Tree Harvest Festival, they’re hoping this latest step will help to weed out the competition.

"We feel like it's just uplifting everyone to have quality products and the more the merrier," Proper Wellness Center owner Tara Gurley said.

The Tree Harvest Festival event continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FOX40 attempted to reach out to Weedmaps but haven't heard back at this time.