Camp Fire Survivors See Nowhere Else to Go as They’re Given Deadline to Leave Campground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTTE COUNTY -- Camp Fire survivors face a looming deadline and roughly 40 families living on a campground in Butte County have been told they need to leave by the end of the month.

Lime Saddle Campground serves as a home away from home for Robert DeRego and his wife Sandra.

“It’s meant everything,” DeRego told FOX40.

Since the Camp Fire, Butte County has allowed the families to park their trailers there, providing water and sewage services free of charge with the help of federal money.

“They told us we would be here until we were able to get back on our property and build and, of course, that’s not the case yet,” DeRego said.

He has learned he needs to be off the campground by the end of the month.

While his property has been cleared of fire debris, DeRego said it is not livable yet.

“I want to go home, I absolutely do,” he explained. “But I can’t go home to no utilities, no water, no electric, no sewage. It puts us in a real bind here.”

The families at Lime Saddle said they need more time.

Butte County Deputy Administrative Officer Casey Hatcher said they have already requested several extensions and the campground was never meant to be a long-term solution.

“These were really set up for people who wanted to be living on their property but aren’t able to be there right now until the property was certified clean of fire debris,” Hatcher told FOX40.

Hatcher said people whose properties are cleared have until the end of the month to move while those who still have fire wreckage on their lots can stay through Oct. 31, when federal funding runs out.

“Moving, taking the steps to do that, physically doing it is a lot for people,” Hatcher said. “What we're trying to provide case managers to help them make those steps.”

She said they will be working with survivors on a case-by-case basis to help them determine where to go next.

With their move out date just days away, DeRego said he worries time is running out.

“We really don’t have anywhere else to go,” he said. “They need to look at us as human beings, as families and our situation individually.”

The survivors have a meeting scheduled with Butte County this coming week to talk about logistics. They are hoping officials can offer some more help.