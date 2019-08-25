Evacuations Lifted at Fire Along California-Nevada Border

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a fast moving wildfire on rural land along the California-Nevada border burned one home before crews were able to slow its spread.

Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says the Long Valley Fire, about 25 miles north of Reno, Nevada, was 50% contained Sunday morning.

It broke out Saturday in California’s Lassen County and quickly spread across the state line. Flames have charred 3.8 square miles or 2,438 acres of dry brush.

Aerial mapping puts the #fire at 2438 acres, and #firefighters report 50% containment, with full containment expected tomorrow. Cause remains under investigation.#Wildfires pic.twitter.com/8UOemKN26l — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) August 25, 2019

Residents in the small Rancho Haven community were evacuated but residents were allowed back in on Sunday.

Meanwhile, authorities lifted all evacuations after a Northern California wildfire destroyed seven homes and damaged five others.

Officials said the blaze in rural Shasta County near Redding was 80% contained Sunday.

The 600-acre blaze hasn’t grown since Thursday.

Dashcam images of #LongValleyFire yesterday, 8/24/19 in Racho Haven community of Red Rock, north of Reno, NV. Residence in clip was saved. Multiple fire resources remain on scene today for aggressive effort to keep flames down due to forecasted winds. @washoecounty @blmnv pic.twitter.com/mYQ04j1dQs — Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (@TMFPD) August 25, 2019

39.887302 -120.020854