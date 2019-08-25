Folsom Woman Jumps into Patrol Vehicle, Tries to Grab Officer’s Rifle

Posted 8:06 PM, August 25, 2019, by

Ann Hontz, 43 (Credit: Folsom Police Department)

FOLSOM — A Folsom woman got into the back of a patrol vehicle and tried to take an officer’s rifle Sunday before she was arrested.

Around 9:15 a.m., the Folsom Police Departments says officers went to Natoma Street near Caloma Street where they confronted Ann Hontz. The person who called police said the 43-year-old woman had gotten inside their motor home and was refusing to leave.

Police say a “live round” fell out of a secondary magazine on the rifle as officers struggled with the suspect. (Credit: Folsom Police Department)

At one point, Hontz jumped into the backseat of a patrol vehicle, which is when the police department says she tried to grab an officer’s rifle.

While officers struggled with Hontz, police say she caused a bullet to fall out of a secondary magazine attached to the rifle.

Hontz was stopped by a stun gun and taken into custody. She has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where she faces charges for resisting arrest and attempting to disarm an officer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.