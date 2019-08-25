Police: At Least 3 Wounded in South Sacramento Shooting

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — At least three people were shot Sunday night in South Sacramento.
The Sacramento Police Department reports a call about the shooting came in around 10:15 p.m.
Officers went to Yreka Avenue near Lock Avenue where they found three shooting victims, according to police. The victims sustained wounds that were not life-threatening.
Police are still investigating at the scene and have yet to provide any additional details about the shooting.
This is a developing story.
38.498530 -121.475528