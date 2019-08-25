Police Investigating Smash-and-Grab Robbery at Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall

MODESTO — Modesto police are investigating a robbery that sparked panic Sunday night at the Vintage Faire Mall.

The Modesto Police Department reports there was a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in the mall.

Despite several social media rumors about a possible shooting, the police department says there were no shots fired. Instead, police say shoppers were hearing the robbers using hammers to smash display cases.

The police department believes the robbers left the scene.

The incident is still under investigation and no additional details have been reported.

This story is developing.

37.688736 -121.054026