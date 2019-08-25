Large Fight at Raging Waters Sends 2 to the Hospital, Closes Park Early

SACRAMENTO — A large brawl broke out Sunday at Raging Waters in Sacramento, according to police.

The water park closed early after police say two large parties got into a fight.

One man was hospitalized for a possible heart attack and is expected to be OK. A woman was taken to a local hospital after she had an asthma attack due to the fight.

No one involved in the fight has been charged at this time but police say they are looking into the incident.

#NEW: Video from someone inside the park shows a man being taken away on a stretcher into ambulance. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/nYxIiCLDMp — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) August 26, 2019

This is a developing story.

38.591108 -121.435316