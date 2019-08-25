Large Fight at Raging Waters Sends 2 to the Hospital, Closes Park Early

Posted 5:40 PM, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:56PM, August 25, 2019

SACRAMENTO — A large brawl broke out Sunday at Raging Waters in Sacramento, according to police.

The water park closed early after police say two large parties got into a fight.

One man was hospitalized for a possible heart attack and is expected to be OK. A woman was taken to a local hospital after she had an asthma attack due to the fight.

No one involved in the fight has been charged at this time but police say they are looking into the incident.

This is a developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 38.591108 by -121.435316.

Raging Waters Brawl

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.