Tuolumne County Officials Believe They Found Missing Teen’s Body

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Officials believe they have found the body of a missing Tuolumne County teen who was reported missing Wednesday.

Jake Aaron Wiebe walked away from his Jamestown home Wednesday night after getting into an argument with his mother over the phone, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members gave the sheriff’s office several locations where the 18-year-old liked to visit, including the Table Mountain area.

Deputies joined family members to search for Wiebe and a drone was flown near his home in the areas of Jeanese Drive and Table Mountain.

By Saturday, the sheriff’s office said officials had uncovered surveillance footage of Wiebe climbing the hillside of nearby Table Mountain after leaving home. Some of the teenager’s belongings were also found on top of Table Mountain.

The sheriff’s office reported Sunday a body had been found near the base of a cliff on Chicken Ranch Road that matched Wiebe’s description. While no foul play has been suspected, the sheriff’s office says cause of death has yet to be determined.