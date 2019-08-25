Woman Pleads for Help One Month after Driver Hit, Killed Her Son in Stanislaus County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A woman is reaching out for help a month after her 25-year-old son was killed in a hit-and-run in Stanislaus County.

Brian Crooks was hit by a vehicle on Vivian Road, just north of West Hackett Road, on July 23.

“It's like I was punched in the face and then somebody took my heart and just ripped it out of my chest,” said Crooks’ mother, Jennifer Campe. “It's awful. You never want to bury a child."

No arrest has been made in her son’s case.

“I have no idea what he was doing, who he was with and what brought him onto that country road in the middle of nowhere at night,” Campe told FOX40. “There’s got to be somebody out there that knows who did this and I’ve been praying every day that the officers would find this person.”

The California Highway Patrol is still searching for the driver of a possible 2003 or 2004 Infiniti. The car may still have or recently had front-end damage and a broken windshield.

“I had to have him flown back to the Chicago area. I had to pick out a burial plot, I had to write an obituary and I had to plan a memorial mass for my own child and no mother should ever have to do that,” Campe said.

Campe said her son suffered from bipolar disorder and flew from Illinois to San Francisco on a whim in April without telling anyone where he was going.

Campe waited a month then filed a missing persons report.

A week later, her son called her from Oakland. She did not know it at the time but it would be the last time she would ever hear his voice.

“The very last thing that he said to me was, 'Mom, may God shine his light upon you,'” Campe said.

Now, from 2,000 miles away, Campe is pleading for answers and hoping to find the person who killed her son.

“I want justice for Brian,” she said. “If I know that somebody is being brought to justice for what they did, it'll give me a little bit of peace of mind so I can sleep at night.”

The CHP is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.