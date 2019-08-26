Four Men Attack, Rob Teen Riding Home in Stockton

STOCKTON — A teenager was attacked and robbed by four men Monday morning in Stockton.

Just before 11 a.m., a 15-year-old was riding home on his bicycle along Pock Lane near East 9th Street when a white SUV stopped in front of him, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police say four men jumped out of the SUV and began attacking the teen.

They stole from him then drove north down Pock Lane.

The police department has not provided any additional details about the men.

Police did not say what condition the teenager was in following the attack.

Google Map for coordinates 37.935085 by -121.247273.

