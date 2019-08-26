Grapes and Groundbreakers: Wines from the Tower Bridge Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California Groundbreakers is a civic-engagement organization that puts on events in Sacramento and the surrounding area focusing on innovative things being done by Groundbreakers statewide, everything from agriculture and the arts to politics and public policy. Next up is our quarterly “Grapes and Groundbreakers” wine-tasting social on September 5, which features wines being poured at this year’s Tower Bridge Dinner in Sacramento.

More info:

Grapes and Groundbreakers: Wines of the Tower Bridge Dinner

Thursday, September 5th

6pm to 8pm

Antiquite Midtown

2114 P Street

CaliforniaGroundbreakers.org

Facebook: CaliforniaGroundbreakers

Twitter: @CAGroundbreakers