TRACY — Police in Tracy are investigating a homicide near Gretchen Talley Park.

Officers responded to the scene near Dove and Egret Drive shortly after 9 p.m. to find a man in the road with a “traumatic injury.” The man, described only as a 64-year-old man of Middle Eastern descent, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not reveal the exact nature of the man’s injuries.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.