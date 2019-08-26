Police: Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Howe Avenue Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento police are investigating a deadly crash along Howe Avenue.

The police department says the driver of a gray Volvo was heading the wrong way on southbound Howe Avenue before hitting another car head-on in the area of American River Drive.

The Volvo driver's injuries were fatal. Police say the other driver has been hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Howe Avenue between American River and Swarthmore drives has been closed off while the Sacramento Police Department is at the scene.

How Avenue in Sacramento is closed between American River Drive and Swarthmore for accident more details to come ⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/961vBFh6sx — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) August 26, 2019

The police department has not provided any additional details about the crash.

Northbound traffic has backed up to 21st Avenue while traffic headed south on Howe Avenue has backed up to Hurley Way. Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

A FOX40 reporter is at the scene. This story is developing.

SPD is on scene and investigating a major vehicle collision. Howe Avenue between American River Drive and Swarthmore Drive will be closed. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. PIO is en route. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/cu1OFSzUfj — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 26, 2019

38.569518 -121.409179