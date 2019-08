RIVERBANK — A sanitation worker was crushed by the mechanical arm of his garbage truck Monday afternoon in Riverbank.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 p.m., the worker was on the job on Homewood Way, near Glow Road, when he was killed.

His death was reported by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will provide more details about the accident on Tuesday.

The man’s name has not been reported.

Homewood at Donner Trail remains closed as the investigation continues. An OSHA Rep told me more info may be released tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/mNVVOhVEY3 — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) August 27, 2019

37.714553 -120.948285