Authorities Searching for Two Young Siblings Abducted By Their Biological Mother in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating two sibling who they believe were taken by their biological mother.

Cheriya Dizon, 6, and 10-year-old Aaron Safrans were taken from Robert J. Fite Elementary School on Monday.

The mother, 34-year-old Reychel Dizon, does not have custody of the children and is currently homeless.

Deputies say the children are at-risk due to their ages.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 916-874-5115.

