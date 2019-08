DAVIS — The Davis Police Department is investigating a suspicious package near 500 C Street.

The package was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution.

Russel Boulevard, B Street and 5th Street are closed to traffic.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.

Davis Police Department is currently working a suspicious package call near the DJUSD building. In 15 minutes,we will be closing 5th St from A St to F st. At this time, the length of the closure is unknown. Traffic will be diverted through the downtown area. — Davis Police (@cityofdavispd) August 27, 2019