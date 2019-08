MANTECA — Police are at the scene of a fatal crash in Manteca.

The Manteca Police Department said officers were at the scene on North Union Road around 8:20 p.m. after a man was killed in a crash between two vehicles.

Two children who were in one of the cars appeared uninjured but police say they were hospitalized as a precaution.

Drivers have been asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area near West Louise Avenue.

This story is developing.

37.811996 -121.235260