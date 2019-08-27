Officials Testing Lake Tahoe for Harmful Blue-Green Algal Bloom after Dog’s Death

EL DORADO COUNTY — Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board officials have tested a portion of the Lake Tahoe shoreline to determine if a toxic form of algae is present.

On August 21, a person reported that their dog had died after swimming in the lake near Tallac Historic Site on the South Shore.

The incident happened on August 18. The dog was reportedly on a leash while swimming.

On August 22, officials retrieved samples from the lake.

Officials said usually the harmful blue-green algal bloom is usually visible on the water’s surface. They said no signs of the algal could be seen on the surface.

The dog has been cremated so officials will not be able to run tests.

Test results from the lake are expected to be available by the end of this week.

Toxic algae blooms are more likely to infest bodies of fresh water when the weather is warm and waters are stagnant, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

There’s no cure for the poisoning, and exposure nearly always leads to death in dogs. Drinking from a body of water where blue-green algae lurks or licking it off fur can kill a dog within 15 minutes of exposure, according to Blue Cross for Pets, a UK animal charity.