President Trump to Visit California for Fundraising Events

President Donald Trump will be paying a visit to California.

He will be at a fundraiser in the Bay Area on Sept. 17 before heading down to San Diego the following day.

.@realDonaldTrump will be making a stop in the Bay Area next month before heading to a second fundraiser the next day in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/O21iT61QRT — Nikki Laurenzo (@NikkiLaurenzo) August 28, 2019

There is no word yet on whether Trump will make any public appearances during his California visit.

The Republican National Committee has sent out invitations urging supporters to attend the two luncheons.

Tickets start at $1,000 for individuals and go up to $100,000 for couples who want premier seating and an opportunity to take a picture with the president.

The invitations say “additional details will be provided upon RSVP.”